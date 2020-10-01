Gang rape and killing of Dalit woman sparks outrage in India

The gang rape and death of a woman from the lowest rung of India's caste system sparked outrage across the country today with several politicians and activists demanding justice and protestors rallying on the streets.

The 19-year-old is the latest gruesome case of sexual violence against women to rile India, where reports of rape are hauntingly familiar.

The victim, who belonged to the Dalit community, was raped by four men on September 14 in the heartland state of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The woman's family told local media that they found her naked, bleeding and paralysed, with a split tongue and a broken spine in a field outside their home. She died two weeks later after battling serious injuries in a hospital in New Delhi.

Police said the four men, all from an upper caste, have been arrested.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today ordered a special investigation team to handle the case and said it will be tried in a fast-track court.

Source: 1 NEWS

In New Delhi, police detained supporters of opposition Congress party and several women activists after they tried to march in the street shouting slogans against Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We do not accept rape culture in the name of a new India," said one protestor.

Earlier yesterday, hundreds of protesters from the Bhim Army, a party championing the rights of Dalits, thronged the hospital premises in New Delhi and jostled with police. Party leader Chandra Shekhar Aazad asked Dalits across the country to flood the streets to demand the perpetrators be hanged.

Dalits — formerly known as "untouchables" and at the bottom of an unforgiving Hindu caste hierarchy in India — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organisations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and sexual violence.

Last month, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh. In December last year, a 23-year-old Dalit woman in the same state died after being set ablaze by a gang of men as she made her way to court to press rape charges. Both cases are pending in court.

In the latest case, questions were also raised over a hasty cremation with several politicians calling it an abuse of human rights.