GameStop stocks bounce up after steep loss as revolt against Wall Street continues

GameStop's stock was back to the races overnight, and the overall US market was down again, as the saga that's captivated and confused Wall Street ramped up the drama.

GameStop (file photo). Source: US ABC

GameStop shot up more than 70 per cent in afternoon trading, clawing back most of its steep loss from the day before, after Robinhood said it will allow customers to start buying some of the stock again.

GameStop has been on a stupefying 1900 per cent run over the last three weeks and has become the battleground where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against the one per cent.

The moves are reverberating across Wall Street, as concerns rise about how much damage the frenzy could do as its effects spill out into the broader market.

The big professional investors who had been banking on a drop for GameStop's stock are taking sharp losses. Investors say that's pushing them to sell other stocks they own to raise cash, and that is helping to pull down parts of the market completely unrelated to the revolt by Main Street investors.

The assault is directed squarely at hedge funds and other Wall Street titans that had bet the struggling video game retailer's stock would fall.

A couple have already essentially admitted defeat, with one saying today it would stop publishing reports on stocks it expects to fall.

The army of smaller and novice investors, meanwhile, is pledging to keep up the momentum for GameStop's stock in hopes of inflicting more pain on the financial elite.

After their success with GameStop, traders have been looking for other downtrodden stocks in the market where hedge funds and other Wall Street firms are betting on price drops.

By rallying together into these stocks, they are triggering something called a "short squeeze". In that, a stock's price can explode higher as investors who had bet on price declines scramble to get out of their trades.

The smaller investors, meanwhile, have been crowing about their empowerment and saying the financial elite are simply getting their comeuppance after years of pulling away from the rest of America.

"We've had their boot on our necks for so (expletive) long that the sudden rush of blood to our brains when we have just a chance of getting free has made me feel ... well, it's made me feel," one user wrote on a Reddit discussion about GameStop stock.

"I've been isolated throughout this entire pandemic and live in a state far from home or any sense of community," another user replied.

"I'd kind of just... given up. These last few weeks I've started caring again; feeling impassioned again; wanting more again."

Most of Wall Street and other market watchers say they expect the smaller-pocketed investors who are pushing up GameStop to eventually get burned. The struggling retailer is expected to still lose money in its next fiscal year, and many analysts say its stock should be closer to US$15 (NZ$20) than US$330 (NZ$460)