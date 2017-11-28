'Game changer' - Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry makes headlines in US

US actress Meghan Markle's engagement to Prince Harry has unsurprisingly made headlines across the United States.

The 36-year-old will be the second American to marry a high-ranking British royal - the first being Wallis Simpson who married the then King Edward VII.

The announcement that an American will be joining the royal family has caused excitement amongst US media with CBS News claiming the engagement as a 'game changer'.

Amongst the celebratory headlines there were questions about what Ms Markle will now be known as and what her role in the royal family will be.

'What is Prince Harry's Last Name? His Offical title can be confusing' one headline read.

While another announced Ms Markle’s retirement from acting to join the royal family: 'Meghan Markle will quite acting following engagement to Prince Harry'.