Gambian streets eerily quiet as political crisis deepens

Gambia's capital Banjul remained unusually quiet as the nation's political crisis shows few signs of moving to a resolution.

President-elect Adama Barrow was set to be sworn into office at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal today, while an official close to longtime leader Yahya Jammeh said loyalists would resist a West African regional force if it tried to arrest him.

The multinational force was poised on Gambia's border as pressure grew on Jammeh to go.

Gambia's army, estimated at well below 5,000 troops, is divided over its loyalties to Jammeh, and those not sympathetic to him will not leave until they are invited by the new government, the official said.

The UN Security Council was set to vote overnight on a draft resolution endorsing the West African regional force's "all necessary measures" to remove Jammeh.

Barrow won the December election, defeating Jammeh, who came to power in a coup in 1994.

Jammeh initially conceded defeat but then changed his mind and said he would not accept the results, saying the election was marred by irregularities.

Jammeh has resisted strong international pressure for him to step down.