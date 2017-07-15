 

Gallery insists viral video of selfie accident that caused $350,000 damage is not fake

A gallery in Los Angeles has insisted a security video showing a visitor knocking over artwork is not staged. 

A Los Angeles gallery has been accused of staging a video that went viral where a visitor knocked over nearly $350,000 of artworks.
Source: YouTube: Party Pooper

The video shows a woman bending down to take a selfie in front of the art work which consists of a number of pedestals arranged with crowns. 

She knocks back into one of them, creating a domino effect as one after the other they topple down. 

The video went viral and the gallery uploaded it with a caption inviting people to visit the exhibition "before it closes (or before a few more pieces break.)"

In a statement given to 9News a spokeswoman for The 14th factory in Lincoln Park said "There has been speculation whether this happened or is a PR stunt. The truth is the event did happen and it was caught on our security camera."

