Gallery insists viral video of selfie accident that caused $350,000 damage is not fake

A gallery in Los Angeles has insisted a security video showing a visitor knocking over artwork is not staged.

The video shows a woman bending down to take a selfie in front of the art work which consists of a number of pedestals arranged with crowns.

She knocks back into one of them, creating a domino effect as one after the other they topple down.

The video went viral and the gallery uploaded it with a caption inviting people to visit the exhibition "before it closes (or before a few more pieces break.)"