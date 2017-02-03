Is gaffe-prone Sean Spicer about to get the chop? Trump weighing move after mouthpiece was humiliated on SNL

Sean Spicer's time as President Donald Trump's spokesman could be numbered, according to a CNN report out of Washington.

CNN reports it's been told by "multiple sources" that the White House is chasing a new news communications director in an effort to "lighten the load" on Spicer.

President Trump hasn't been happy with Spicer's performance in the opening weeks of his administration, the broadcaster said in an online report, citing "a source familiar with internal communications".

The roles of White House press secretary and communications director are normally filled by two staffers but Spicer has served as both, CNN reported.

Trump's former transition spokesman Jason Miller was originally tapped to serve as communications director for the White House, but stepped aside before Inauguration Day to spend more time with his family, the network said.

The source close to the hiring process told CNN Trump is upset with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus over the selection of his close ally Spicer for what is arguably the administration's most visible position, next to the President.

"Priebus vouched for Spicer and against Trump's instincts," the source said, adding that the President " regrets it every day and blames Priebus".

A SNL skit mocking Spicer, which went viral online yesterday, won't have helped.

Spicer had not respond to a CNN request for comment on its story.