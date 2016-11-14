Gable Tostee's Tinder date calls police after 'uncomfortable' experience

Gable Tostee, who was found not guilty of the murder of New Zealand woman Warriena Wright following a Gold Coast Tinder date in 2014, sparked a police callout by another woman he met on the dating app on New Year’s Eve.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tostee fell asleep at a woman’s house on December 31, 2019 before he was woken up by police, according to news.com.

An emergency call was made in the middle of the night from his Tinder date’s home in Logan on the outskirts of Brisbane.

Police told news.com they had been called to reports of a "man being intoxicated and making a woman feel uncomfortable".

Tostee told Nine News the woman had said she had done some research on him and it had got her "off edge'.

Police say no disturbance or offences were committed during the December 31 incident.