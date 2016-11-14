 

Gable Tostee sues Queensland government for alleged police assault

Gable Tostee is suing the Queensland government over claims he was assaulted by police on the Gold Coast.

The Gold Coast man sat and listened to his recordings of the night Warriena Wright died and reflected on moments he says are hard to remember.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Tostee alleges he was assaulted at a convenience store in January 2014 in the early hours of the morning.

He accuses police of telling him he was being arrested for “being a d*******”, after throwing him to the ground and using capsicum spray.

He was charged with public nuisance and obstructing a police officer. These charges were later dropped.

According to 9 News, Mr Tostee is seeking damages of $300,000.

Tostee was acquitted of killing his Tinder date, Kiwi Warriena Wright, after she plunged to her death at Surfer Paradise in 2014.

