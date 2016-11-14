Gable Tostee sues Queensland government for alleged police assault

Gable Tostee is suing the Queensland government over claims he was assaulted by police on the Gold Coast.

Mr Tostee alleges he was assaulted at a convenience store in January 2014 in the early hours of the morning.

He accuses police of telling him he was being arrested for “being a d*******”, after throwing him to the ground and using capsicum spray.

He was charged with public nuisance and obstructing a police officer. These charges were later dropped.

According to 9 News, Mr Tostee is seeking damages of $300,000.