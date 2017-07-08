 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


G20 protest out of control as violent clashes break-out across Hamburg

share

Source:

Associated Press

Anti-globalisation activists clashed violently with police across the German port city of Hamburg, setting cars ablaze, throwing bottles and trying to enter the convention centre where  a group of 20 leaders tackled topics like international terrorism, climate change and trade issues.

Responding to a second day of protests, police ordered in more than 900 additional officers from across the country to get the clashes under control. At least 196 police officers were injured, dozens of activists had to be taken to the hospital and more than 70 protesters were detained.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the violent protests as "unacceptable."

"I have every understanding for peaceful demonstrations," Merkel said.

"But violent demonstrations endanger human lives, they endanger people themselves, they put police officers and security forces in danger, put residents in danger, and so that is unacceptable."

Six helicopters were hovering in the sky, three large police patrol boats and several smaller ones were guarding the waters around the philharmonic located on a peninsula in the harbour.

Around 200 police officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the bridge leading to the concert house where earlier that evening, US conductor Kent Nagano had lead an orchestra in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

The G20 summit is the scene of violent protests, with thousands of demonstrators marching against Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Source: Associated Press

Police and anti-globalization activists have been clashing in Hamburg for a second day in violent skirmishes across the city.

Trump voiced optimism that "very positive things" are in store for the United States and Russia during meeting ahead of the G20 summit.
Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:23
1
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

00:16
2
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter at captain's run

3

Fog blankets Auckland cancelling flights, lower South Island motorists warned to take extreme caution


00:10
4
Footage of the incident at Sam Ratulangi International Airport has caused outrage in Indonesia.

Watch: Wife of high-ranking Indonesian general slaps airport security officer during routine check

01:06
5
The first-five will join French club Montpellier next season, effectively ending his tenure in the black jersey.

'I'm just trying to embrace it' – Aaron Cruden admits 50th All Blacks cap in final Test against Lions could be his last

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ