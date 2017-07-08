G20 protest out of control as violent clashes break-out across Hamburg

Anti-globalisation activists clashed violently with police across the German port city of Hamburg, setting cars ablaze, throwing bottles and trying to enter the convention centre where a group of 20 leaders tackled topics like international terrorism, climate change and trade issues.

Responding to a second day of protests, police ordered in more than 900 additional officers from across the country to get the clashes under control. At least 196 police officers were injured, dozens of activists had to be taken to the hospital and more than 70 protesters were detained.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the violent protests as "unacceptable."

"I have every understanding for peaceful demonstrations," Merkel said.

"But violent demonstrations endanger human lives, they endanger people themselves, they put police officers and security forces in danger, put residents in danger, and so that is unacceptable."



Six helicopters were hovering in the sky, three large police patrol boats and several smaller ones were guarding the waters around the philharmonic located on a peninsula in the harbour.

Around 200 police officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the bridge leading to the concert house where earlier that evening, US conductor Kent Nagano had lead an orchestra in Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.