The future of transport? Airbus, Audi and Italdesign show off self-driving vehicle which doubles as flying car

Italdesign has further refined a concept transport system they unveiled last year, Pop.up Next, which features a modular cabin which can be attached to either wheels or rotors.

The system features a drone-like aircraft, the cabin of which can then be attached to wheels for road-based transport.
Source: Italdesign

Airbus and Audi have also contributed the project, in the air transport and road transport areas, respectively.

In its flying form, the system resembles a fully-electric Airbus drone carrying a passenger cabin.

The specs on the project show that each of the four rotors would be powered two 60kW electric motors.

The unit would have a flight range of 60km, a charging time of 15 minutes and a top speed of 120kmh.

When switching to road transport mode, the cabin is transferred and locked on to a set of Audi electric wheels.

The car version has a range of 130km, a top speed of 100kmh and a charging time of 15 minutes.

Both iteration of the system are completely autonomous, and move independently between jobs when not in use.

The concept was displayed at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show earlier this month.

