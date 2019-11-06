TODAY |

Future of Lewis the koala saved from devastating NSW bushfire uncertain

It's feared a badly-burnt koala seen desperately crawling through a bushfire in New South Wales may not survive.

The marsupial, named Lewis, was rescued by a passer-by as he attempted to walk through the flames in Long Flat, Port Macquarie, yesterday, according to Nine News.

The koala, who is believed to be around 14 years old, was wrapped up in a blanket and given water before being rushed to a local vet for urgent treatment.

He has since been transported to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, where he is being treated for burns to his feet, chest and stomach.

"He is probably 50-50 at this stage," a spokesperson for Port Macquarie Koala Hospital said.

"He has been bandaged and given antibiotics but will take a lot of looking after, if he pulls through."

Hundreds of koalas have died in bushfires raging in NSW and Queensland.


 

The badly-burnt animal could be seen crawling through the flames before it was scooped up by a passer-by and taken for treatment.
