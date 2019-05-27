Future of Dead Sea uncertain with fears it could dry up by 2050

There are concerns over the future of the Dead Sea with fears it could be mostly dried up by 2050.

The Dead Sea is a salt lake bordered by Jordan to the east and Israel and the West Bank to the west.

As the water recedes, tourism, agriculture and the once thriving region are taking a hit, too.

“The Dead Sea loses the equivalent of 600 swimming pools every day, 750 million cubic inches of water a year,” tour operator and local activist Jacky Ben Zaken told Nine News,

Each year the water level drops between 1.2 and 1.5 metres, which dramatically transforms the shoreline.

Evaporation, the diversion of water sources and mineral extraction factories are slowly spoiling the natural wonder.