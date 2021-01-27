TODAY |

Fury in Queensland: Teen was on bail when couple expecting baby fatally hit by stolen 4WD

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has questioned why a young man was out on bail after a couple expecting their first child were allegedly struck and killed by a stolen Landcruiser he was driving.

Police allege the 17-year-old was driving a stolen 4WD when he sailed through a red light, hitting a truck before rolling into the pedestrians. Source: Nine

A 17-year-old from Logan, who cannot be identified, has been charged with murder and a string of other offences over their deaths in Brisbane.

Family and the local community are devastated after couple Kate Leadbetter, 31, and Matthew Field, 37, were killed while walking their dogs at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day.

Ms Palaszczuk says "everyone's hearts are breaking" over the incident.

Matthew Philip Field and partner Katherine Jane Leadbetter. Source: Facebook

She is open to further tightening laws if necessary, saying the teenager allegedly involved was on bail.

"If there's anything more that we can do to strengthen our laws we absolutely will, but at the middle of last year, we actually tightened the laws significantly. We said that there is a presumption against bail," she told Nine's Today program.

"So I want to know very clearly why the courts released this young man as well? We don't have answers here that I want, and the community wants, and the families want."

Ms Palaszczuk said the government had committed to more than 2000 extra police over the next four years and invested more than $500 million in youth justice.

She said the community and governments needed to step up and deal with youth justice, but she was careful when asked if magistrates needed to do the same.

Local resident Maddy Stoneman started a Facebook group called "Finding Frankie" after learning the couple's dog Frankie has Addison's disease and requires medical care.

Frankie was found in bushland by a group of locals after being sniffed out by a local kelpie called Hermione yesterday afternoon.

"The community was just overwhelmed, we had a lot of people out, helping such, and we couldn't have asked for a better outcome for Frankie," Ms Stoneman told Today.

Police allege the 17-year-old boy ran a red light and deliberately collided with a truck at an intersection, before the 4WD rolled and ploughed into the couple who were crossing the road.

Outside court yesterday, the teen's lawyer Patrick Horgan said it had been a "very traumatic experience for everyone involved" and declined to comment further.

The teen has been remanded to reappear by videolink in March.

