Furry victims of devastating Australian wildfires receive helping hand from Kiwi volunteers

Furry victims of the devastating Australian wildfires are receiving a helping hand from a dedicated team of Kiwi volunteers.

Animal evacuation experts with Kiwi charity Animal Evac New Zealand have been deployed in New South Wales to help animals and communities affected by the wildfires.

An injured wallaby is seen wrapped in a blanket while it helps itself to a bowl of fruit and water. Source: Animal Evac New Zealand

In one video, which the organisation shared with 1 NEWS today, an injured wallaby can be seen wrapped in a blanket as it helps itself to some fruit.

