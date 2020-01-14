TODAY |

Furry victims of devastating Australian wildfires receive helping hand from Kiwi volunteers

Source:  1 NEWS

Furry victims of the devastating Australian wildfires are receiving a helping hand from a dedicated team of Kiwi volunteers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The animal was seen wrapped in blankets as it received a helping hand from Animal Evac New Zealand volunteers. Source: Animal Evac New Zealand

Animal evacuation experts with Kiwi charity Animal Evac New Zealand have been deployed in New South Wales to help animals and communities affected by the wildfires.

An injured wallaby is seen wrapped in a blanket while it helps itself to a bowl of fruit and water. Source: Animal Evac New Zealand

In one video, which the organisation shared with 1 NEWS today, an injured wallaby can be seen wrapped in a blanket as it helps itself to some fruit.

To donate to Animal Evac NZ's continued efforts, click here.

An Animal Evac New Zealand worker with an injured wallaby. Source: Animal Evac New Zealand

World
Australia
Animals
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Revealed: Meet four more of the men after The Bachelorette NZ's heart
2
Seven-year-old girl dead, little brother missing after rogue wave sweeps them from US beach
3
Australian Open organisers scrambling to cope with hazardous smoke as tourney approaches
4
Beauden Barrett grabs wicket while rolling his arm over in Auckland club cricket match
5
Dan Carter, Brodie Retallick both score for Japanese club Kobelco Steelers in season's first game
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:27

Scott McLaughlin delighted by IndyCar test drive despite 'torched' neck

Australian Open organisers scrambling to cope with hazardous smoke as tourney approaches
02:46

Kiwi firefighters contend with long days, tiring work as they help fight Australian wildfires

Photos: Tens of thousands flee as lava gushes from volcano near Manila