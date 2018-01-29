 

Furniture for all: IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who turned a small-scale mail order business into a global furniture empire, has died at 91, the company said Sunday (local time).

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2002 file photo, Ingvar Kamprad, founder of Swedish multinational furniture retailer IKEA, stands outside the company's head office in Almhult, Sweden. IKEA confirmed Sunday Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who created a global furniture empire, has died at 91. (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)

Ingvar Kamprad, founder of Swedish multinational furniture retailer IKEA.

Source: Associated Press

IKEA Sverige, the chain's Swedish unit, said on Twitter that Kamprad died Saturday (local time) at his home in Smaland, southern Sweden. Later it said he died peacefully following a short illness.

"He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world," the company said.

Jesper Brodin, CEO and President of the IKEA Group, said Kamprad's "legacy will be admired for many years to come and his vision — to create a better everyday life for many people — will continue to guide and inspire us."

Kamprad's life story is intimately linked to the company he founded at age 17 on the family farm.

His work ethic, frugality and down-to-earth style remain at the core of its corporate identity today. But his missteps in life, including early flirtations with Nazism, never rubbed off on IKEA, one of the world's most recognisable brands.

Kamprad formed the company's name from his own initials and the first letters of the family farm, Elmtaryd, and the parish of Agunnaryd where it is located. It's in the heart of Smaland, a forested province whose people are known in Sweden for their thrift and ingenuity. Kamprad possessed both.

Later in life, his name often appeared on lists of the world's richest men, but he never adopted the aura of a tycoon. He drove a modest Volvo and dressed unassumingly. In a 1998 book that he co-authored about IKEA's history, he described his habit of visiting vegetable street markets right before they closed for the day, hoping to get a better price.

Born on March 30, 1926, Kamprad was a precocious entrepreneur who sold matchboxes to neighbours from his bicycle. He found that he could buy them in bulk very cheaply from Stockholm, and sell them at a low price but still make a good profit. From matches, he expanded to selling fish, Christmas tree decorations, seeds and later ballpoint pens and pencils.

Kamprad soon moved away from making individual sales calls and began advertising in local newspapers and operating a makeshift mail-order catalogue. He distributed his products via the local milk van, which delivered them to the nearby train station.

In 1950, Kamprad introduced furniture into his catalogue, pieces that were produced by local manufacturers in the forests close to his home. After the positive response he received, he soon decided to discontinue all other products and focus just on low-priced furniture.

Since then the IKEA concept — keeping prices low by letting the customers assemble the furniture themselves — offers affordable home furnishings at stores across the globe.

In June 2013, Kamprad announced that he would retire from the board which controls the IKEA brand as part of moves to hand responsibilities over to his son, Mathias.

Kamprad is survived by a daughter Annica from his first marriage to Kerstin Wadling and three sons — Peter, Jonas and Mathias — from his marriage to Margaretha Stennert.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

