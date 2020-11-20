Furious White House reporters shout at Mike Pence after he abruptly ends briefing without questions

Vice President Mike Pence declined to take questions after an hour-plus coronavirus task force briefing today, prompting reporters to shout a barrage of questions at him.

Video of the end of the briefing shows Pence say “thank you all” before stepping away from the podium.

The departure was too much for the gathered press, with a number of them shouting questions at Pence about the Trump administration’s ongoing election challenges.

“You’re all part of not recognising democracy,” one reporter can be heard shouting.

A number of White House correspondents tweeted following the briefing.

“Mr. @VP — it’s not a press briefing if you do not take questions. Why the refusal to answer a single question?” ABC News chief White House correspondent Jon Karl tweeted.

“I asked why they’re undermining our democracy. I pointed out every person on stage was complicit. I am sorry I couldn’t get you all answers,” Hunter Walker, White House correspondent for Yahoo News, wrote.

Earlier today, US President-elect Joe Biden denounced President Donald Trump as the “most irresponsible president in American history” over his efforts to overturn the result of the election.

Biden was asked by a reporter about Trump extending a White House invitation to Michigan state lawmakers in an apparent bid to overturn the results of the election in the state, which Biden won.

Biden shook his head, noted that "there’s questions whether it’s even legal” and said the move was “outrageous”.