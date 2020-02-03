Funerals held for three children rundown by alleged drunk driver in Sydney

A young girl run down by an alleged drink-driver as she went to get ice cream in Sydney's west will be farewelled just a day after the joint funeral for her cousins.

Veronique Sakr, 11, was killed when a car mounted an Oatlands footpath last Saturday.

She died at the scene alongside her cousins Sienna Abdallah, 8, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Antony Abdallah, 13.

The funeral for Veronique will be held at the Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield today.

About 2000 people filled Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral in Harris Park yesterday to farewell the three Abdallah siblings.

Employees of Danny Abdallah, the children's father, formed a guard of honour outside the church as white hearses arrived.

Monsignor Shora Maree in his homily addressed Mr Abdallah and the children's mother Leila Geagea, praising them for their display of faith in the face of the tragedy.

When Ms Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died, she said she forgave the alleged drink-driver Samuel William Davidson.

These "words of forgiveness ... stunned the world," Mons Shora told the packed church.

The couple sat directly in front of the three white coffins flanking their surviving daughter, who cried at points during the service.

Dressed all in white, Ms Geagea took the stage to pray, asking God for the comfort of the Holy Spirit for their family during their "hour of pain".

Hundreds of people have visited the Oatlands crash site since the tragedy to pay their respects and lay flowers.

Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he is said to have driven into the children.