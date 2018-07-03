Funerals of 11 family members who were found bound and gagged to take place in India

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The boys can be seen perching on a slope inside the cave, dressed in shorts and t-shirts, asking what day it is.
A leading American cave rescue expert said many challenges remain for the rescuers.
Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.
Scott Donaldson has landed on Kiwi soil after setting off on his journey from Australia in May.
Scott Donaldson's quest started in New South Wales in May - it ended in New Plymouth tonight.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ