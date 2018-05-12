Funeral plans begin for seven victims of Western Australia murder-suicide

 

The shattered father of four children killed in apparent multiple murder-suicide in rural Western Australia has begun making plans to lay them to rest.

A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.
Source: 1 NEWS

Peter Miles, 61, his 58-year-old wife Cynda, their daughter Katrina, 35, and her four children, aged eight to 13, were found dead at a hobby farm in Osmington on Friday.

The children's shattered father Aaron Cockman, who was estranged from Katrina and locked in a bitter custody dispute with her, spoke with the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River on Monday to discuss their funeral, which is expected to be large and well attended.

Police removed the bodies from the property, Forever Dreaming Farm, on the weekend.

“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.
Source: Nine

It is expected the funeral will be up to two weeks away as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, as the media presence in the town beings to shrink, locals are coming to the local community centre to take advantage of special counselling services that are being offered.

Extra psychology support services are also being offered to shocked students and teachers at local schools.

"I think it's important to acknowledge it has happened," Department of Education school psychology service manager Chris Gostelow told reporters on Monday.

"Also you need to reassure kids that this is an extremely rare event - it's not the sort of event that happens all the time, thankfully, and that they are safe.

"They're safe at school and they're safe at home."

Mr Cockman spoke publicly for the first time on Sunday, telling reporters he believed Mr Miles had been planning the shooting for some time and saw it as a way to fix his problems.

Where can I get support and help?

Need to talk? 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
Healthline – 0800 611 116
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or free text 4202 or www.depression.org.nz
The Lowdown: A website to help young New Zealanders recognise and understand depression or anxiety. www.thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626
SPARX.org.nz – Online e-therapy tool provided by the University of Auckland that helps young people learn skills to deal with feeling down, depressed or stressed
OUTLine NZ – 0800 688 5463 for support related to sexual orientation or gender identity
 


