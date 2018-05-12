Funeral plans begin for seven victims of Western Australia murder-suicide

The shattered father of four children killed in apparent multiple murder-suicide in rural Western Australia has begun making plans to lay them to rest.

Peter Miles, 61, his 58-year-old wife Cynda, their daughter Katrina, 35, and her four children, aged eight to 13, were found dead at a hobby farm in Osmington on Friday.

The children's shattered father Aaron Cockman, who was estranged from Katrina and locked in a bitter custody dispute with her, spoke with the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River on Monday to discuss their funeral, which is expected to be large and well attended.

Police removed the bodies from the property, Forever Dreaming Farm, on the weekend.

It is expected the funeral will be up to two weeks away as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, as the media presence in the town beings to shrink, locals are coming to the local community centre to take advantage of special counselling services that are being offered.

Extra psychology support services are also being offered to shocked students and teachers at local schools.

"I think it's important to acknowledge it has happened," Department of Education school psychology service manager Chris Gostelow told reporters on Monday.

"Also you need to reassure kids that this is an extremely rare event - it's not the sort of event that happens all the time, thankfully, and that they are safe.

"They're safe at school and they're safe at home."

Mr Cockman spoke publicly for the first time on Sunday, telling reporters he believed Mr Miles had been planning the shooting for some time and saw it as a way to fix his problems.

