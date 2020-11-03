Funeral for Kiwi-born UK police officer Matiu Ratana, killed while on duty, set for this week

The funeral for slain Kiwi-born police officer Sergeant Matiu Ratana is to be held Thursday in the United Kingdom.

The Metropolitan Police told TVNZ the funeral will be live-streamed so that it can be watched by loved ones overseas and by those under lockdown in the UK.

"We are in the process of finalising the details," a Met Police spokesperson said.

Ratana was killed at a South London custody centre while on duty in September. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

