Funeral for Kiwi-born UK police officer Matiu Ratana, killed while on duty, set for this week

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The funeral for slain Kiwi-born police officer Sergeant Matiu Ratana is to be held Thursday in the United Kingdom.

A funeral for Sergeant Matt Ratana will be held later this week. Source: Breakfast

The Metropolitan Police told TVNZ the funeral will be live-streamed so that it can be watched by loved ones overseas and by those under lockdown in the UK.

"We are in the process of finalising the details," a Met Police spokesperson said.

Inquest underway into death of NZ-born policeman, fatally shot in London

Ratana was killed at a South London custody centre while on duty in September. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

It comes as we learn more about the incident that saw Matt Ratana killed in the line of duty. Source: 1 NEWS

A 23-year-old suspect named as Louis De Soyza remains in hospital receiving treatment.

