Funeral held for politician targeted in Pakistan blast that killed 128

Funerals were held Saturday (local time) in southwestern Baluchistan for the 128 people who were killed in a targeted suicide bomb attack at an election rally for provincial candidate Siraj Raisani, who also died.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombing on Friday which also injured 300 others, making it one of the deadliest attacks in Pakistan's troubled election campaign so far.

Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was among the hundreds who attended the funeral of candidate Raisani in Quetta.

Raisani was from the recently-formed Baluchistan Awami Party and was the younger brother of former provincial chief minister, Nawab Aslam Raisani.