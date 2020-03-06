TODAY |

Funeral held for little boy found dead in childcare company bus in Cairns

Source:  AAP

A funeral service has been held for the three-year-old boy who died after being left on a childcare bus for six hours in Cairns.

Some 500 mourners attended the service of Maliq "Meeky" Namok-Malamoo who died in Cairns on February 18, The Courier-Mail reports.

Two staff members from the Goodstart Early Learning kindy in Edmonton have been charged with manslaughter following the boy's death.

The toddler's great-grandmother Shireen Malamoo said in a tribute his death was should never have happened.

"We will carry this grief for our life times," The Courier-Mail reported.

"You must ethically, legally, financially acknowledge that the child care system is broken.

"We seek justice for Maliq."

