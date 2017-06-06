Funeral held for 'hero' stabbed defending teenage girls from racist abuse on Portland train

Mourners remembered one of the men who was fatally stabbed trying to stop an anti-Muslim tirade against two teenage girls on a Portland light-rail train.

Ricky Best, 53, was called a modern-day martyr and a hero who never stayed on the sidelines when others were in need.

At the funeral yesterday, one of his teenage sons, Erik Best, said his father understood deeds were more important than words.

Soldiers tend to the casket of Ricky Best at his burial service with military honours at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland Source: Associated Press

Best was an Army veteran who worked for the city of Portland.

He leaves behind a wife, two other teenage sons and a 12-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors say Jeremy Joseph Christian killed Best, another man and wounded a third when they tried to stop him from verbally assaulting the girls, one of whom wore a Muslim head covering.

Christian, 35, faces aggravated murder and other charges in the case.

Archbishop Alexander K. Sample described the actions of those who stood up on that train as "an amazing demonstration of human love and dignity and respect for another."

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and at least one of the two young women targeted on the train attended the Best's funeral, which came a day after hundreds gathered near a pro-President Donald Trump free speech rally, saying they wanted to make a stand against hate and racism.