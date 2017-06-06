Funeral held for 14-year-old victim of Manchester bombing

A funeral for a victim of the Manchester bomb attack took place on the Scottish Island of Barra today.

14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod was buried near her home on the Hebridean island.

Eilidh MacLeod was among 22 people who died in a suicide bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Mourners stood in silence outside the church and in the town square as the US singer's song 'My Everything' played in honour of the schoolgirl.