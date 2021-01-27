Funeral directors feeling the strain as UK Covid-19 death toll continues to rise

Over 100,000 people have now died from Covid-19 in the UK, but the impact isn't only being felt by loved ones.

Funeral directors, too, are feeling the strain amid a shortage of coffins and the heightened emotions of bereaved families, the BBC reports.

Kent funeral home Viner and Sons would typically carry out "five or six" funerals per week, but they're now conducting "around 12 to 15", Viner and Sons funeral director Nathan Martin said.

"I've been in the profession for over 20 years now - I've never experienced anything like this before," he said.

"It's been a struggle for us. Obviously, we're dealing with bereaved famiies in general anyway, and when you're under such circumstances - Covid, it just heightens everything. It heightens emotions."