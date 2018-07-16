Fundraising page set up for family slain in Perth triple-homicide: 'Her surviving children can't afford a funeral'

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the funerals for the victims of today's Perth tripple homicide - believed to be a New Zealand woman and her two children.

The creator of the page, Toni Ata, describes the mother who was killed as "my friend" and says she created the online fundraiser because "I want to help and this is the only way I know how".

Earlier today, a 19-year-old man was charged with the murders of an eight-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and their mother, 48, at a house in the Perth suburb of Ellenbrook.

A woman who lives in a neighbouring property told WAtoday she believes "a family from New Zealand with primary school-aged children lives at the home".

"Help us raise some much needed funds and relieve just a little of the load her surviving kids now have on their shoulders," Toni Ata's GoFundMe page opens with.

"Having been in the position where I've had to organise funerals before, I know, how expensive that can be. I also know that her surviving children can't afford a funeral, or a casket, let alone 3!"

After being set up 14 hours ago, the page has generated over $3000 of the $15,000 goal.

Ms Ata also gives a brief description of her friend on the page.

"She was kind, happy, loved her kids, all of them unconditionally," Ata wrote.

"At times in her life she was rough , she was flawed, but we all are, no one is perfect and Shell tried.

"She was always good to me, always supported me, always made me feel like a better person."

Western Australia Police say a 19-year-old man will appear before Midland Magistrates Court today to face three murder charges.

The boy and his mother were found dead inside the home and the teenage girl was found critically injured in the backyard but died on the way to hospital, police say.

Police were initially called about 1.30am on Sunday to a convenience store on The Broadway before they went to the home.