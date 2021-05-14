Fully vaccinated Americans given green light to largely ditch masks

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated Americans, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

US President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris. Source: Associated Press

“Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance.

Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," he said, summarising the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves.

“Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.”

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

However, it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

“We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at an earlier White House briefing.

The CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.

The country’s aggressive vaccination campaign has paid off: US virus cases are at their lowest rate since September.

Deaths are at their lowest point since last April and the test positivity rate is at the lowest point since the pandemic began.

The new guidance is likely to open the door to confusion since there is no surefire way for businesses or others to distinguish between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.

That ambiguity over who is and isn't vaccinated led Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University, to declare the CDC guidance “confusing and contradictory.”

"The public will not feel comfortable in a crowded indoor space if they are unsure if the maskless person standing next to them is or is not vaccinated," he said.

“I went right from being hypervigilant for almost a year to being right in the crowd without a mask,” Witte said.

To date, more than 154 million Americans, nearly 47% of the population, have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and nearly 119 million are fully vaccinated.

The rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, but with the authorisation of the Pfizer shot for children ages 12 to 15, a new burst of doses is expected in the coming days.

“All of us, let’s be patient, be patient with one another,” Biden said, acknowledging some Americans might be hesitant about removing their masks after more than a year of living in a pandemic that has killed more than 584,000 people in the US and more than 3.3 million people worldwide.

The CDC's announcement that Americans could begin to shed one of the most visible symbols of the pandemic stood in stark contrast to other nations, with much of the world still struggling to contain the virus amid global disparities in vaccinations.

Just two weeks ago, the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors in all settings and outdoors in large crowds.