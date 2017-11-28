 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Full interview: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about their relationship in revealing BBC sit-down

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | BBC

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle have revealed how they met, in their first sit-down interview together.

The happy couple revealed they met on a blind date in their first sit down interview together.
Source: BBC

The pair sat down with the BBC to announce their engagement, revealing they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

"It was definitely a set up; it was a blind date," Ms Markle says.

The bride-to-be's engagement ring used jewels that belonged to the prince’s mother.

Source: Associated Press

The former actress says she didn't know much about Prince Harry, having grown up in the US, and was hoping he would be kind.

"If he wasn't kind it didn't seem like it would make sense."

The prince also admitted he hadn't heard of Ms Markle or ever watched her most notable work in the TV show Suits.

After two years of dating and months of rumours the pair announced they are to marry next year.
Source: Associated Press

Both say their families are thrilled with the engagement, with even the Queen's corgis giving Ms Markle their seal of approval.

"The corgis took to you start away," Prince Harry joked.

The couple will marry in the northern spring. 

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

01:01
Max Foster also tells Joy Reid how Ms Markle's role will differ from that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

'He's very protective of her' – CNN on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big engagement photo call

00:15
Prince Charles told reporters the couple was "very happy indeed" to be getting married.

Watch: 'Thrilled for both of them' – Prince Charles delighted with Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle
01:14
TVNZ Europe correspondent Joy Reid reports on the massive news from London.

Queen delighted, Prince Charles thrilled by Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle
00:17
The American actress quit her role in hit show Suits recently and moved into Kensington Palace.

Congratulations! After months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:51
1
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga idol Jason Taumalolo chucks playing gear to adoring supporters outside team's hotel

01:29
2
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

'Lets stop the protest and move on' - Konrad Hurrell addresses die hard Tonga fans in heartfelt message

3
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

00:51
4
Tongan fans almost universally thought the disallowed try by Andrew Fifita should have been reviewed by the ref.

Watch: 'All we wanted was a review' - Tongan fans frustrated, but reasonable, with ref's no video review call


01:37
5
The former US actress also revealed the details of Prince Harry's proposal.

Watch: 'It was so sweet and natural' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak about their 'romantic' engagement

00:18
The bride-to-be's engagement ring used jewels that belonged to the prince’s mother.

Watch: Meghan Markle's engagement ring has two of Princess Diana's diamonds - and Prince Harry designed it

Royal officials say Prince Harry designed the ring himself.

01:26
Wanaka's Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.

Watch: My Kitchen Rules NZ champions crowned after four-course cook-off

Wanaka’s Chris and Bex won the title and $100,000 over Christchurch’s Heather and Mitch.

01:01
Max Foster also tells Joy Reid how Ms Markle's role will differ from that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

'He's very protective of her' – CNN on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big engagement photo call

Max Foster also tells Joy Reid how Ms Markle's role will differ from that of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.


Meghan Markle participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her role on the television show, Suits.

American actress Meghan Markle to be a new kind of royal

She is an entertainment figure in her own right, and an outspoken woman comfortable talking about her background and her passions.

01:54
After two years of dating and months of rumours the pair announced they are to marry next year.

Watch: 'Absolutely thrilled' - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry next year

The bad boy of the royal family finally settles down.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 