Fugitive arrested over brazen New York city theft of $16m in gold flakes

Associated Press

A fugitive wanted for the brazen theft of an 86-pound (39kg) bucket of gold flakes worth nearly $1.6 million (NZD$2.2M) off an armored truck in midtown Manhattan has been arrested in Ecuador.

Homeland Security investigators and New York City and Ecuadorean police apprehended Julio Nivelo, who also uses aliases.

US police

In Ecuador, prosecutor Maria Aguirre said Nivelo would be tried in the country for theft.

Ecuador does not permit extradition.

Nivelo was arrested Thursday after leaving the home of a relative, where he had been living, said police Colonel Carlos Coloma.

Officials tracked him from New York through Florida, they said.

Defense attorney Faricio Garcia argued that immigration documents indicated that Nivelo wasn't even in New York at the time of the theft because he had been banned from entering the US since 2008.

Earlier, Ecuadoran police said in a statement that there was no registry of Nivelo entering the country legally, "and it is presumed that he did it in a clandestine manner at the border".

The gold hasn't been recovered.

Surveillance cameras showed the thief swiping the 5-gallon bucket off the back of the vehicle in broad daylight on September 29.

A guard had briefly gone to the truck's cab, apparently to retrieve his phone. Pedestrians and vehicles streamed past.

