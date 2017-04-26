Fruit juice floods streets in southern Russia after roof of Pepsi factory collapses

A flash flood of fruit juice from a beverage plant in southern Russia flowed into a town's streets and into the River Don yesterday.

The Prosecutor's Office in the Lipetsk region said in a statement that the roof of PepsiCo's Lebedyansky factory collapsed yesterday, injuring two people.

Last night, rescue workers were still working to clear debris from the factory floor.

The prosecutors said several tons of fruit juice had been spilled, and local media posted videos of torrents of a pinkish substance streaming down the streets.