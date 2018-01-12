 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Frozen eight-year-old schoolboy in China sparks poverty discussion

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Images of an eight-year-old schoolboy in rural China whose hair was frozen while he walked to school have prompted a discussion about poverty in the country.

An image of 'Little Wang' which was widely shared in China

An image of 'Little Wang' which was widely shared in China.

Source: People's Daily

The pictures of "Little Wang" were shared earlier this week with many sympathising and calling on the government to do more to fight rural poverty.

According to China News Service, the boy walks 4.5km to get to school each day, and the temperature outside on the day the photos were taken was -9degC.

Another image of the boy's hands, dirty and swollen from the cold, showed that he remained an excellent student despite the conditions.

Despite his hands being dirty and swollen from the cold, Little Wang is an A student

Despite his hands being dirty and swollen from the cold, Little Wang is an A student.

Source: The Paper

Journalists from a popular website Pear Video visited the boy's home, which they said was made from "mud and brick".

The site reported that the boy is likely one of the "left-behind" generation, whose parents have moved to the city to find work and money to support them, and he lives with his grandmother and sister.

Some organisations have already reacted to the story - the provincial Communist youth League has donated 100,00 yuan (NZ$21,000) to the boy's school to purchase better clothing for pupils, and to improve the heating system there.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


2
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

00:14
3
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

00:26
4

'Storm in a D-cup' - luxury bra maker saddened to lose royal warrant after writing about visiting Queen

01:55
5
Ata Marsh works at The Warehouse in Newmarket, Auckland, and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers.

'I just spoke te reo' - meet The Warehouse staffer charming customers with our official language


01:55
Ata Marsh works at The Warehouse in Newmarket, Auckland, and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers.

'I just spoke te reo' - meet The Warehouse staffer charming customers with our official language

Ata Marsh and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers in Auckland.

Lima Sopoaga celebrates against South Africa

Opinion: Lima Sopoaga chose cash over country - and there's nothing wrong with that

It's time to understand that players need to look after their families before pleasing fans.

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 