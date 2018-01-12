Frozen eight-year-old schoolboy in China sparks poverty discussion

Images of an eight-year-old schoolboy in rural China whose hair was frozen while he walked to school have prompted a discussion about poverty in the country.

An image of 'Little Wang' which was widely shared in China. Source: People's Daily

The pictures of "Little Wang" were shared earlier this week with many sympathising and calling on the government to do more to fight rural poverty.

According to China News Service, the boy walks 4.5km to get to school each day, and the temperature outside on the day the photos were taken was -9degC.

Another image of the boy's hands, dirty and swollen from the cold, showed that he remained an excellent student despite the conditions.

Despite his hands being dirty and swollen from the cold, Little Wang is an A student. Source: The Paper

Journalists from a popular website Pear Video visited the boy's home, which they said was made from "mud and brick".

The site reported that the boy is likely one of the "left-behind" generation, whose parents have moved to the city to find work and money to support them, and he lives with his grandmother and sister.