Frontline healthcare workers lacking sleep face increased Covid-19 risk, US study finds

Frontline staff who are suffering from burnout and a lack of sleep are at a greater risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 and having a more severe case of it, according to a new study from the US.

The study, published this week in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, finds every one-hour increase in duration of sleep at night is associated with a 12 per cent decrease in the odds of becoming infected with Covid-19.

It comes as healthcare professionals in New Zealand say EDs around the country are overflowing, and that they feel overworked, overwhelmed and exhausted.

Stamford Hospital’s Dr Sara Seidelmann, a co-author of the study, said researchers found those who had severe sleep problems was associated with 88 per cent greater odds of Covid-19.

“We found that burnout from work significantly increased risk for Covid-19 and that it also was associated with disease duration and severity,” she told Breakfast.

“We need to really think about doing everything that we can to reduce their risk. They’re such valuable assets to the world.”

The study surveyed nearly 3000 healthcare workers who were repeatedly exposed to patients with Covid-19, such as those working in emergency or intensive care.