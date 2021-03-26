TODAY |

Frontline healthcare workers lacking sleep face increased Covid-19 risk, US study finds

Source:  1 NEWS

Frontline staff who are suffering from burnout and a lack of sleep are at a greater risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 and having a more severe case of it, according to a new study from the US. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stamford Hospital’s Dr Sara Seidelmann says burnout was associated with having the virus for longer and more severely. Source: Breakfast

The study, published this week in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, finds every one-hour increase in duration of sleep at night is associated with a 12 per cent decrease in the odds of becoming infected with Covid-19. 

It comes as healthcare professionals in New Zealand say EDs around the country are overflowing, and that they feel overworked, overwhelmed and exhausted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They say a lack of resourcing means patients are often in the corridors at Christchurch Hospital’s ED department. Source: Breakfast

Stamford Hospital’s Dr Sara Seidelmann, a co-author of the study, said researchers found those who had severe sleep problems was associated with 88 per cent greater odds of Covid-19. 

“We found that burnout from work significantly increased risk for Covid-19 and that it also was associated with disease duration and severity,” she told Breakfast.

“We need to really think about doing everything that we can to reduce their risk. They’re such valuable assets to the world.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Overwhelming workloads and a shortage of beds have left staff so exhausted they’re leaving. Source: 1 NEWS

The study surveyed nearly 3000 healthcare workers who were repeatedly exposed to patients with Covid-19, such as those working in emergency or intensive care. 

The study was conducted between July and September last year and surveyed professionals in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the USA. 

World
North America
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $4.25 million in Lotto Powerball
2
Trains Auckland-wide delayed or cancelled after sudden death overnight
3
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
4
Multiple crashes sees part of State Highway 1 in Waikato closed
5
CCTV captures brazen theft of Porsche from Auckland dealer's yard
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Rarely-seen Van Gogh painting goes to auction, expected to fetch millions
02:18

Russia opposition leader Alexei Navalny's health worsens in prison
03:42

Unvaccinated border workers to be barred from frontline roles

Over the limit Mercedes driver apologises to family of 73-year-old he killed in Melbourne