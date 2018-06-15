Friends and family remember Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon at private funeral

Days after thousands of people paid tribute to Eurydice Dixon on the Melbourne field where she was found raped and murdered, her friends and family will remember her at a private funeral.

Eurydice Dixon. Source: Supplied

The service for the aspiring comedian in Brunswick on Thursday comes amid a week of political debate, inspired by her death, about what can be done to improve safety for women.

Victoria's Women's Affairs Minister Natalie Hutchins says Australia is enduring a "gendered violence crisis", with 30 women already murdered in the nation in 2018.

"(Eurydice) was denied her right to get home safely, she was denied her right to life," she told parliament on Tuesday.

Opposition spokeswoman Emma Kealy says more needs to be done than installing CCTV cameras. She's calling for proactive mental health services to try to identify and prevent serious sex offenders.

"Our community must not just feel safe, it must be safe," she said.

Thousands of people on Monday evening gathered for a solemn vigil at the Carlton park where Ms Dixon was discovered.

She was killed on her way home from performing a gig at Melbourne's Highlander Bar on June 12.