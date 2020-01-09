TODAY |

Friend talks about Prince Harry, Meghan considering Canada move

Source:  AAP

Ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing they will step down as 'senior' members of the royal family and split time between the UK and North America, a friend of theirs spoke about a rumoured move to Canada.

Your playlist will load after this ad

ITV News at Ten host Tom Bradby spoke ahead of the couple announcing they will become financially independent and spilt time between the UK and US. Source: ITV

ITV News At Ten anchor Tom Bradby said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who have returned from a successful extended break in the Canadian province of British Columbia, were keeping their plans "close to their chest".

His comments follow speculation in Britain's Sun newspaper the couple are considering basing themselves in the Commonwealth country for part of the year.

The tabloid reported the couple are due to meet senior royals in the coming days to discuss the plans which could include the long-term proposal to move their office to the country or even relinquish their His and Her Royal Highness titles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The group of 72 women are supporting the Duchess of Sussex in her stand against media coverage of her and her family. Source: Breakfast

Bradby interviewed the couple for a documentary last year where they highlighted the pressures they have faced and Harry talked about his rift with his brother, Prince William.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain show, Bradby said about Meghan and Harry: "I think the truth is there's a lot, I think, going on, there's a lot going on within the royal family and I don't know - and I'm not sure they know - what their future is going to be and what their position is..."

Asked about the claims by the Sun the couple are considering spending more time in Canada, Mr Bradby replied: "I don't know the answer to that.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked about their struggle with the tabloid press. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future."

He added: "I don't ask what their plans are and they keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so.

"I don't think it's a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there's a lot of talking to be done, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada."

Any move to Canada, even for a period of the year, would throw up important questions about Meghan and Harry's future within the royal family.

All members of the British monarchy carry out their public duties in support of the Queen and they would likely have to take part in official events in Canada.

The cost of security for the couple would also be an issue, and as Canada is a realm, a country where the Queen is head of state, it may have to pay for keeping the couple and their son Archie safe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

Meghan, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits, and the couple were famously pictured together when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in the city.

The Duke and Duchess visited Canada's High Commission in central London yesterday to thank Canadians for what Harry described as the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in the country for around six weeks.

World
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:57
Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family, split time between UK and North America
2
A dry cleaner, engineer and international students: Names of victims of Iran plane tragedy emerge
3
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
4
President Trump breaks silence over Iran missile attacks, says no US or Iraqi fatalities and that he won't retaliate with military force
5
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:50

Australia endured its hottest, driest year on record in 2019
00:45

President Trump breaks silence over Iran missile attacks, says no US or Iraqi fatalities and that he won't retaliate with military force

Iran's embassy calls on New Zealand to promote peace and security after strikes

'A revolution is alive' - Iran's leader gives fiery address after missiles target Iraqi bases with US troops