Fresh details about NZ man shot in US: Troy Skinner allegedly staked out house for two hours dressed in black before trying to enter

Fresh details have emerged that New Zealand man Troy Skinner, who was last week shot after allegedly trying to enter a 14-year-old girl's home in Virginia, had staked out the property for over two hours, dressed in all black before approaching the back door.

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright said Skinner spoke first to the girl's mother though the basement door of their Goochland home, telling her he had been hitchhiking for 30 miles and he needed help.

The mother then told Skinner to go away and sent her daughter upstairs to get her handgun and ammunition.

By the time the mother had also got upstairs, Skinner was trying to break through their glass door with a landscaping stone.

"She told him [Skinner] numerous times 'I'm armed, I have a weapon, leave," Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said.

"It wasn't until he smashed the door with the brick and reached his head and shoulders into the door to unlatch it that she fired the gun twice and hit him one time in the neck."

The Sheriff went on to describe Skinner at that time as "crazed".

Skinner then reportedly attempted to flee and collapsed in the next door neighbour's yard where police ended up finding him and gave him medical attention.

Skinner is now in a hospital in the nearby city of Richmond, under guard.

Virginia Police have now charged Skinner with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with the intent to rape, rob or murder.