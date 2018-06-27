 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Fresh details about NZ man shot in US: Troy Skinner allegedly staked out house for two hours dressed in black before trying to enter

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Fresh details have emerged that New Zealand man Troy Skinner, who was last week shot after allegedly trying to enter a 14-year-old girl's home in Virginia, had staked out the property for over two hours, dressed in all black before approaching the back door.

1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright has revealed more details about the NZ man shot trying to enter the home of a 14-year-old in Virginia.
Source: Breakfast

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright said Skinner spoke first to the girl's mother though the basement door of their Goochland home, telling her he had been hitchhiking for 30 miles and he needed help.

The mother then told Skinner to go away and sent her daughter upstairs to get her handgun and ammunition.

By the time the mother had also got upstairs, Skinner was trying to break through their glass door with a landscaping stone. 

"She told him [Skinner] numerous times 'I'm armed, I have a weapon, leave," Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew said. 

"It wasn't until he smashed the door with the brick and reached his head and shoulders into the door to unlatch it that she fired the gun twice and hit him one time in the neck."

The Sheriff went on to describe Skinner at that time as "crazed".

Troy Skinner travelled from Auckland to Virginia to confront a 14-year-old he’d met online.
Source: 1 NEWS

Skinner then reportedly attempted to flee and collapsed in the next door neighbour's yard where police ended up finding him and gave him medical attention. 

Skinner is now in a hospital in the nearby city of Richmond, under guard.

Virginia Police have now charged Skinner with breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with the intent to rape, rob or murder.

The maximum penalty for that charge in Virginia is life in prison. 

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:02
1
The Housing Minister insisted Labour’s support for offshore investment in new builds hasn’t changed in the last four years.

Watch: Uproar from National Party in Parliament as Phil Twyford insists Labour 'welcome' foreign investment for building new homes

01:50
2
The players were promised a bonus after they upset Italy last year.

'Just having the same old broken promises' - Tonga rugby union players furious about no pay in recent Pacific Nations Cup

01:49
3

Golden Bay man warned 'wheels would fall off' his farm after slashing fertiliser use – 13 years later 'it’s going fine'

04:26
4
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright has revealed more details about the NZ man shot trying to enter the home of a 14-year-old in Virginia.

Fresh details about NZ man shot in US: Troy Skinner allegedly staked out house for two hours dressed in black before trying to enter

00:31
5
Poncho has stolen hearts around the world after this footage of him practicing his skills on an officer went viral.

Watch: Spanish police dog steals hearts globally after performing CPR on handler


00:15
Marcos Rojo scored late to get Argentina out of the group in Saint Petersburg.

Late drama as Argentina secure World Cup survival with stunning goal in dying minutes, Croatia go through as group winners

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

02:21
Hawaii politician Doug Chin took his opposition to President Donald Trump’s ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Politician who challenged President Trump's travel ban says: 'I'll be on right side of history'

Hawaii's Doug Chin spoke to 1 NEWS before the landmark court decision.

Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hamilton

The pedestrian was given CPR at the scene but was unable to be revived.

01:59
The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

Hopes at least 16 unborn babies a year can be saved as stillbirth prevention campaign launched

The Sleep On Side campaign warns pregnant women not to sleep on their backs during their last trimester.

00:18
Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.

Watch: Aerial footage shows extent of huge slip that has closed SH2 in Waioeka Gorge

Motorists travelling between Gisborne and Opotiki will need to use an alternative route.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 