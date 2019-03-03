TODAY |

French yellow vests protest for 16th straight weekend

Associated Press
Topics
World

French yellow vests were protesting for a 16th straight weekend in Paris and other cities to show they are still mobilized against the government's economic policies they see as favoring the rich.


In Paris, protesters gathered Saturday at the Arc de Triomphe monument as a march was planned through the well-off western neighborhoods of the capital.


French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated a call for calm, pointing at "unacceptable" outbreaks of violence since the movement began in November.


Organizers say they want to maintain pressure on the government as a two-month "grand debate" initiated by Macron to let ordinary French people express their views on the country's economic and democratic issues is ending this month.


Sophie Tissier, a coordinator of the Paris protest, told The Associated Press that "we keep protesting every Saturday because Macron doesn't respond at all to the yellow vests' demands. We want to rebuild our democracy and change today's political system."


"Macron is contemptuous and ... does not even try to understand that there are people that are living in great poverty and precariousness, and that there are so many inequalities," she added.


Other protests are taking place in France's major cities of Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Lille and others.


The movement was named after the fluorescent vests that French motorists must carry in their vehicles for emergencies.


The protests started in November to oppose fuel tax hikes, but have expanded into a broader public rejection of Macron's economic policies, which protesters say favor big businesses and the wealthy over ordinary workers.


Macron has since announced a package of measures worth about 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) to boost workers' and retirees' purchasing power and launched a national debate that is taking place through meetings across France and a dedicated website until mid-March.


Many yellow vests reject the debate which they consider as politically driven to serve the government's interests.

Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
In this Feb. 21, 2019 photo, provided by UC Santa Barbara, Jessica Nielsen, a conservation specialist, examines a beached hoodwinker sunfish at at Coal Oil Point Reserve in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Thomas Turner, UC Santa Barbara via AP)
Sea creature washed ashore in California identified as a hoodwinker sunfish
2
Advance care plans could help people share their wishes, before they get sick
New campaign encourages Kiwis to plan how they want to be cared for in their final days
3
CULVER CITY, CA - JANUARY 09: Actress Amber Heard and actor Johnny Depp attend Art of Elysium's 9th annual Heaven Gala at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Johnny Depp files $73m defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard
4
Tyrone May in space during the Ox & Palm Pacific Test Invitational. Toa Samoa v Mate Ma'a Tonga, Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 23rd June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Tyrone May identified as Panthers' player involved in latest sex video
5
The new chance material absorbs indoor light and burns off organic material.
Accident at Canterbury University could be responsible for breakthrough self-cleaning surface
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:14
The shooting took place at Melbourne Pavilion and left one man dead and two wounded.

One man killed in boxing fight shooting in Melbourne, two gunmen remain at large
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to reporters as he arrives to a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Controversy surrounds Trudeau over alleged improper actions
Hamza bin Laden

Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden's son of citizenship

US-backed Syrian forces liberate last piece of territory held by ISIS