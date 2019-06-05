TODAY |

French workers at Ferrero to strike, threatening worldwide shortage of Nutella

Associated Press
More From
World
Employment
UK and Europe
Food and Drink

French workers are threatening to bring the world's biggest Nutella factory to a near-standstill in a showdown over salary negotiations.

Tensions have been mounting at the Ferrero-owned site in Villers-Ecalles, Normandy, where activists from the Workers' Force union have been barring trucks from entering or leaving the factory for a week.

The plant produces a staggering 600,000 jars of the chocolate and hazelnut spread every day - a quarter of the world's production of a product cherished by children and adults alike.

After a six-day standoff, Nutella owner Ferrero started threatening fines for workers involved in the blockade, according to a company statement. Unions and the company say the blockade has nearly halted production.

But that didn't deter unions.

Workers' Force says 160 of the factory's 350 workers are taking part in a walkout to demand 4.5 per cent salary increases, one-time 900-euro bonuses and better working conditions.

Italian-owned Ferrero said it is trying to protect workers who aren't on strike, and wants to resume dialogue - but not until the workers stop blocking the factory.

The next negotiation meeting is scheduled for June 13.

Nutella sold in Australia and New Zealand is produced and supplied from Lithgow NSW.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Almost half of the factory’s workers are taking part in a walkout to demand 4.5 per cent salary increases.
    More From
    World
    Employment
    UK and Europe
    Food and Drink
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Tornado damages at least 12 homes in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland
    2
    Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
    Florida deputy charged with child neglect after staying outside during Parkland school shooting
    3
    The ship lost control while coming in to dock.
    Daughter of woman injured in Venice cruise ship crash: 'I just want them back in NZ'
    4
    Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
    'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
    5
    The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
    Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    06:54
    1 NEWS Europe correspondent Joy Reid is in Portsmouth today as the tour continues.

    As UK tour and protests continue, Trump makes nice with outgoing PM Theresa May

    FBI using powerful facial recognition tech to search 640 million photos - watchdog
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the public as she leaves after attending the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle in England Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool)

    Queen a fan of Poi E, confirms Patea Māori Club member who just received honour
    A row of Scandinavian Airlines airplanes at Arlanda Airport, Sweden.

    Scandinavian Airlines axes duty-free sales to cut carbon emissions