French workers at Ferrero to strike, threatening worldwide shortage of Nutella

French workers are threatening to bring the world's biggest Nutella factory to a near-standstill in a showdown over salary negotiations.

Tensions have been mounting at the Ferrero-owned site in Villers-Ecalles, Normandy, where activists from the Workers' Force union have been barring trucks from entering or leaving the factory for a week.

The plant produces a staggering 600,000 jars of the chocolate and hazelnut spread every day - a quarter of the world's production of a product cherished by children and adults alike.

After a six-day standoff, Nutella owner Ferrero started threatening fines for workers involved in the blockade, according to a company statement. Unions and the company say the blockade has nearly halted production.

But that didn't deter unions.

Workers' Force says 160 of the factory's 350 workers are taking part in a walkout to demand 4.5 per cent salary increases, one-time 900-euro bonuses and better working conditions.

Italian-owned Ferrero said it is trying to protect workers who aren't on strike, and wants to resume dialogue - but not until the workers stop blocking the factory.

The next negotiation meeting is scheduled for June 13.