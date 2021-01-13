TODAY |

French wine, vines headed home after year in space

Source:  Associated Press

The International Space Station bid adieu Tuesday to 12 bottles of French Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of grapevines that spent a year orbiting the world in the name of science.

This photo provided by NASA shows SpaceX's Dragon undocking from International Space Station with 12 bottles of Bordeaux wine and hundreds of snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon vines. Source: Associated Press

SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsule undocked with the wine and vines — and thousands of pounds of other gear and research, including mice — and aimed for a splashdown tomorrow in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa.

The Atlantic had been targeted, but poor weather shifted the arrival to Florida's other side. SpaceX's supply ships previously parachuted into the Pacific.

The carefully-packed wine — each bottle nestled inside a steel cylinder to prevent breakage — remained corked aboard the orbiting lab.

Space Cargo Unlimited, a Luxembourg startup behind the experiments, wanted the wine to age for an entire year up there.

None of the bottles will be opened until the end of February. That's when the company will pop open a bottle or two for an out-of-this-world wine tasting in Bordeaux by some of France's top connoisseurs and experts.

Months of chemical testing will follow. Researchers are eager to see how space altered the sedimentation and bubbles.

Agricultural science is the primary objective, stresses Nicolas Gaume, the company's CEO and co-founder, although he admits it will be fun to sample the wine. He'll be among the lucky few taking a sip.

"Our goal is to tackle the solution of how we're going to have an agriculture tomorrow that is both organic and healthy and able to feed humanity, and we think space has the key," Gaume said from Bordeaux.

With climate change, Gaume said agricultural products like grapes will need to adapt to harsher conditions.

Through a series of space experiments, Space Cargo Unlimited hopes to take what's learned by stressing the plants in weightlessness and turn that into more robust and resilient plants on Earth.

There's another benefit. Gaume expects future explorers to the moon and Mars will want to enjoy some of Earth's pleasures.

"Being French, it's part of life to have some good food and good wine," he told The Associated Press.

Gaume said private investors helped fund the experiments. He declined to provide the project cost.

The wine hitched a ride to the space station in November 2019 aboard a Northrop Grumman supply ship. The 320 Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon vine snippets, called canes in the grape-growing business, were launched by SpaceX last March.

SpaceX is the only shipper capable of returning space station experiments and other items intact. The other cargo capsules are filled with trash and burn up when reentering Earth's atmosphere.

World
Space
Food and Drink
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me' but could be used to oust Biden, Trump claims
2
NSW mother wakes from coma to learn two of her boys, 6 and 7, killed in hit-and-run
3
Confronted in supermarkets, flatmates move out: Covid-19 hotel staff face 'huge' stigma
4
'Outrage' at Puhoi Pub's wall hanging bearing offensive term for a Black person
5
Body found by member of public in Wellington reserve
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Minneapolis police officer with knee to George Floyd's neck to be tried alone
00:38

Trump takes no responsibility for Capitol riot as he faces potential second impeachment

Divers retrieve 'black box' of Indonesian plane that nosedived into ocean with 62 aboard

Gorillas at US zoo contract Covid-19, possibly first known cases among primates