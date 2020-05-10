French tourist punches shark during attack at iconic Australian surf spot

A French tourist has recounted how he punched a shark twice during an attack while he was surfing at Bell's Beach in Victoria on Friday.

Dylan Nacass was surfing when he felt something bite down on his right leg.

"I punched him one time, he stay in my legs, two times, after… he go," he told 9 News.

Luckily a local surfer Matt Sedunary was nearby and heard Mr Nacass' screams for help.

"I'm not just going to ditch this guy… most people would do the same thing," Mr Sedunary told 9 News.

The incident was caught on camera by Graham Blade, who was filming from a nearby lookout.

The footage shows the two surfers paddling for shore as the shark looms up behind them.

The pair made it back to the beach and Mr Nacass received stitches for puncture wounds in his right leg.

Despite the attack he is keen to get back in the water.