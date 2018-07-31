 

French slap: Parisian who became symbol of sexual harassment on French streets says new law won't stop harassment

Associated Press
A 22-year-old woman who is becoming a symbol of sexual harassment on France's streets said today that a new law banning offensive comments and behaviour isn't enough to stop them.

Marie Laguerre said she has received messages of thanks from women and men for posting a video of a man slapping her last month in eastern Paris. Surveillance cameras recorded the violent encounter after she told the man to shut up for making obscene sounds at her, she said.

While the footage went viral after she publicised it, Ms Laguerre said in an interview with The Associated Press she thinks punishing harassers won't address the problem as much as changing attitudes through education.

The law is "almost a joke," Ms Laguerre, a student, said during an interview with The Associated Press.

"I don't think it's realistic because it means having police officers on every street" and officers also need to be educated to recognise harassing behaviour.

French lawmakers approved a bill yesterday to outlaw gender-based harassment on the streets and public transportation.

The law allows for fines of $154-$1289 for sexual or sexist comments and behavior that is degrading, humiliating, intimidating hostile or offensive.

It also authorises a fine of up to $25,780 and a year in prison as possible sentences for "upskirting" - taking pictures or videos under clothing without consent.

"The law sends a message, but for me it's not enough," Ms Laguerre said, noting that French President Emmanuel Macron promised to make combating sexual harassment and violence a national priority.

The law, which is set to take effect in September, also expands the criminal definition of child rape to cover cases involving an adult and a child under age 15 if a judge determines the minor lacked the ability to consent.

The CCTV video has caused uproar in the French capital after a 22-year-old architecture student was hit outside a cafe. Source: Facebook / Marie Laguerre
Associated Press
Apple became the first US company to top $US1 trillion ($A1.5 trillion NZD) in market value on Thursday, leading a rebound in technology stocks that helped Wall Street reduce losses and turned the Nasdaq positive.

Market sentiment was also lifted by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's comment, who said the tariffs that the United States is threatening to impose on Chinese goods would not be disastrous for the Asian nation.

"It's not something that's going to be cataclysmic," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network, explaining that a 25 per cent tariff on $200 billion worth of goods would equal to less than one per cent of China's economy.

Technology stocks, which were trading lower earlier in the session, rose 0.4 per cent.

Apple hit a record high of $207.05, crowning a decade-long rise fuelled by its ubiquitous iPhone that transformed it from a niche player in personal computers into a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications.

"There's a dichotomy on whether the tech run is going to continue," said Cliff Hodge, director of investments for Cornerstone Wealth in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The tariffs are not enough to derail the US economy that is firing on all cylinders."

The trade-sensitive industrial sector fell 0.38 per cent. Caterpillar, Boeing and 3M fell more than one per cent and weighed on the bluechip Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Financials fell 0.5 per cent, the biggest drag on the S&amp;P 500, as 10-year US Treasury yields eased.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but characterised the economy as strong, keeping the central bank on track to increase borrowing costs in September.

In mid-morning trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 120.33 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 25,213.49, the S&amp;P 500 was down 1.84 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,811.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 7,731.24.

The materials group fell 1.2 per cent as prices of copper and other base metals slipped. Eight of the 11 major S&amp;P sectors were lower.

Tesla jumped 9.5 per cent after the electric car maker convinced investors that it was able to produce positive cash flow and turn a profit.

DowDuPont fell 3.1 per cent after the chemical producer said it expects higher raw material costs to hit all its units for the rest of the year.

Shares of TripAdvisor and Cognizant slipped 14.4 per cent and 6.8 per cent after their earnings failed to impress investors.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 65 new lows.

The market value of the company reached the record value overnight, increasing 50,000 per cent since 1980. Source: Breakfast
Associated Press
Ivanka Trump said today that the low point of her White House tenure surrounded the separation of migrant children from detained family members, saying she was "vehemently against family separation" but immigration was "incredibly complex as a topic."

Ivanka Trump received backlash for the perceived bad timing of this Twitter pic. Source: Twitter

The senior White House adviser also said she doesn't view the news media as "the enemy of the people," breaking with one of her father's frequent attacks on the press.

President Donald Trump dropped the immigration policy more than a month ago after widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans. Ivanka Trump remained quiet publicly in the early days of the border crisis, but the president said she privately urged him to find a solution. She tweeted her thanks after he signed an executive order designed to keep families together.

During an event earlier today (NZT), hosted by Axios, Ivanka Trump was asked about the high point and low point of her time in the White House. When the moderator asked if the separation of migrant children from detained families was a low, she agreed.

Noting that her mother was an immigrant who came to the United States legally, Ivanka Trump said this was a "country of laws."

She added: "We have to be very careful about incentivising behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone."

But she said she felt "very strongly" about the issue and "I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children."

Asked about the comments, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president had said "that he doesn't like the idea of family separation. I don't think anybody does."

Sanders added: "We also don't like the idea of open borders. We don't like the idea of allowing people into our country if we don't know who they are, where they are going and why they're coming. The president wants to secure our borders, which is why he has asked Congress to fix the law."

On high points for the administration, Ivanka Trump cited the president commuting the sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose case had been championed by reality television star Kim Kardashian West. She called Johnson leaving prison "one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen."

Asked if she agreed with the description of the press frequently invoked by her father, Ivanka Trump said "no, I don't."

