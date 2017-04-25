French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen claims ballots tampered with

France's presidential voting watchdog has called on the Interior Ministry to look into claims by the campaign of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen that ballot papers are being tampered with nationwide to benefit her rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Associated Press

Overnight, the Le Pen campaign alerted the CNCCEP watchdog after saying it had received thousands of reports of "violations of the enforcement of electoral law."

Le Pen's camp says the reports say electoral administrators in several regions, including in Ardeche, Savoie and the Loire, who received the ballot papers for both candidates have found that the Le Pen ballots had been "systematically torn up."

CNCCEP asked Interior Ministry to find out more information about these reported incidents.