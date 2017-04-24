French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron takes legal action over offshore bank account claims

Sources:| Associated Press
French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron has taken legal action over online claims he has a secret bank account in the Caribbean.
The allegations have been posted on right wing websites and across social media.
Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen raised the issue during their heated pre-runoff TV debate yesterday when she alluded to a rumour circulating on social networks.
However, she said she has no proof Mr Macron holds a hidden bank account in the Bahamas.
Mr Macron's camp said the former investment banker was victim of a "cyber misinformation campaign".
Asked last night on BFM TV whether she was formally accusing Mr Macron of having a secret offshore account, Mrs Le Pen said: "Not at all. If I wanted to do so I would have done it yesterday. I've just asked him the question. If I had proof, I would have claimed it yesterday."
Mrs Le Pen and Mr Macron face off in the presidential runoff Sunday.
