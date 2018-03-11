French President Macron to 'increase punishment' for perpetrators of domestic violence

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said his government would soon introduce new legislation aimed at combatting domestic violence.

Addressing students in India, Macron said the new rules and regulation would "increase punishment" against perpetrators of violence against women.

The president hailed the #MeToo movement, which has mobilised women to speak out against sexual violence and workplace harassment.

He also issued a word of warning about the use of social media, telling the students in New Delhi to safeguard their privacy in the digital age.

Macron urged them to have a long-term perspective in life, saying that many of today's problems had been caused by leaders having a short-term view.