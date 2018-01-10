 

French President holds panel discussion on climate change in China

French President Emmanuel Macron continued his visit to China today with a panel discussion on climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron, second from left, and his wife Brigitte Macron, left, poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.

French President Emmanuel Macron, second from left, and his wife Brigitte Macron, left, poses with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.

Mr Macron said earlier he hoped to forge a wide-ranging partnership on climate and other issues, though he said that would take time.

France and China have promoted themselves as leaders in fighting global warming following Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreements.

Both also are looking for a bigger voice in global economic and security management, though their potential for cooperation might be hampered by trade and other disputes.

Mr Macron's visit was billed as an effort to expand European ties and cooperation with China as Britain prepares to leave the European Union and US President Donald Trump promotes more inward-looking policies.

