French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during walkabout

Two men have been arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during a walkabout in southern France.
In a video shared widely on social media, Macron is seen walking up to a barrier in Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence to meet with crowds waiting for his arrival.
A man, who took the French President by the arm, shouted “Down with Macronia” in French before he delivered the blow.
Security officers quickly seized upon the man and bundled him to the ground, as Macron’s security pulled him away to safety.