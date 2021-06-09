French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during walkabout

Two men have been arrested after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face during a walkabout in southern France.

In a video shared widely on social media, Macron is seen walking up to a barrier in Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence to meet with crowds waiting for his arrival.

A man, who took the French President by the arm, shouted “Down with Macronia” in French before he delivered the blow.