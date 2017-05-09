French President-elect Emmanuel Macron begins official duties at WWII ceremony

France's newly elected president has started taking on his new role, working on the attitude expected of a statesman, a new world for a man with little political experience who long remained in the shadows.

Moments after his victory yesterday, Emmanuel Macron, 39, slowly walked to the stage in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, progressively appearing in the light to the sound of the European anthem "Ode to Joy" — a very symbolic moment before the crowd of supporters roared.

Overnight he appeared side-by-side with outgoing president Francois Hollande — his former mentor — at a commemoration of the end of World War II.

Macron was literally introduced into politics by Hollande, who chose him as his economy adviser during his 2012 winning campaign.

He followed Hollande to the Elysee palace, becoming one of his top advisers for two years. In August 2014, Hollande named him economy minister within his Socialist government.

The two men separated when Macron quit in August 2016 to prepare his presidential bid.

The man who will formally become France's youngest president on Sunday has never held elected office.

He campaigned on pro-business and pro-European policies, a risky move when a populist wave recently swept Donald Trump into the White House and led Britain to vote to leave the EU would also carry her to France's presidential Elysee Palace.