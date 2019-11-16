TODAY |

French police launch fresh appeal for witnesses and victims in Epstein probe

Associated Press
French police are launching a fresh appeal for witnesses and victims to come forward to aid their probe of Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that one of the financier’s associates drugged and raped young models.

Police hope the new appeal issued today will have a broader reach than a similar call for witnesses they issued on Facebook and Twitter in September.

Women who say they were raped and sexually assaulted by one of Epstein’s associates, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, had this week said they were disappointed with the limited scope of police efforts to track down witnesses.

Brunel has denied wrongdoing and has said via his lawyer he is willing to talk to investigators.

Police commissioner Philippe Guichard, whose office is leading the French probe, acknowledged in an interview today that their previous appeal for witnesses, worded only in French, had had limited success. The new appeal was also being issued in English, he said.

“The witnesses and the victims tell us that they had trouble identifying us and finding the number and reaching us to give evidence,” he said.

He also said the evidence search had been hampered by a reluctance to talk in the “closed world” of modeling.

“We imagine that potential victims don’t want to speak, to report crimes, because they must feel that, ‘If I say something, will I keep my job?’” he said.

The French probe was launched in August after Epstein took his life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers for the estate of Jeffrey Epstein want to set up a fund to compensate women who have accused him of sexual abuse. The estate filed papers in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday asking a court there to approve the voluntary claims program. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File) Source: Associated Press
