French criminal makes daring prison escape with help from armed men in helicopter

Associated Press

Redoine Faid was serving 25 years for the 2010 death of a young police officer during a botched robbery.
news

Police car

Body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne, homicide inquiry underway

The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.

Most read story: Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

You can refuel in Hamilton, Dargaville & Whangārei - but not Auckland; Truck drivers told to avoid pricey petrol

Fire NZ warn to use electric blankets correctly after death of elderly man in house fire

Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

The boys and their coach entered the cave in Mae Sai after a match last Saturday.

Rescue divers clear difficult hurdle in their search for 12 boys and football coach missing in Thai cave for more than one week

Divers have pushed through the murk of a half-mile-long chamber to a passageway that could lead to where the missing boys possibly took shelter.

Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Most read: Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym opens up to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says GMO usage has no significant ecological or health concerns

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.


 
