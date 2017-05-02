 

French campaign watchdog examines election-eve Macron leak

Associated Press

France's election campaign watchdog is investigating a hacking attack and document leak targeting presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron that his political movement calls a bid to disrupt the tense vote.

On Sunday voters will choose between the pair in the much anticipated election runoff.
Source: BBC

The commission overseeing the campaign says in a statement it is holding a meeting today (local time) after the late-night leak Friday.

It warned that some of the leaked documents are "probably" fake.

Mr Macron's movement acknowledged it has been the target of what it called a "massive and coordinated" hacking attack.

Polls consider Mr Macron the favourite going into Sunday's runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and it's unclear whether the document leak would sway the vote at this late stage.

Voting begins in France's overseas territories Saturday (local time) amid a nationwide blackout on campaigning and media coverage seen as swaying voters' views.

