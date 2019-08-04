French air-board inventor flies across the English Channel

The French inventor of an airborne hoverboard has successfully flown over the English Channel on a personal flying machine.

Looking like a superhero, 40-year-old Franky Zapata completed the 35-kilometre journey in 22 minutes Sunday morning (local time), setting off from the French coastal town of Sangatte to land in Saint Margaret's Bay in Britain.

It was the energetic inventor's second attempt to cross the channel, after his first — 10 days ago — ended with him colliding with a refueling boat several minutes into his flight, destroying his transportation.